Swayman stops 24 shots for 1st shutout of season as Bruins beat Red Wings 3-0

Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for his first shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic scored for the Bruins, who have won four straight and six of their last seven games.

Cam Talbot finished with a season high-tying 38 saves for the Red Wings, who snapped a four-game win streak and lost in regulation for just the third time in 13 games (9-3-1). Detroit also dropped into second place in the Atlantic Division - one point behind Tampa Bay, which beat Pittsburgh 2-1 in a shootout.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:01 remaining in the second period. Zacha skated around above the circles with the puck, briefly possession before getting it back, and skated into the high slot and fired a shot that beat Talbot above his glove.

Minton doubled Boston's lead at 3:49 of the third. Charlie McAvoy sent a long shot from center point that Talbot stopped. He followed it to get his own rebound, skated up and sent a pass to Minton on the left side outside the crease for the shot into the open side.

Kastelic sealed the win with an empty-netter with 3:59 to go.

Boston outshot Detroit 13-10 in a scoreless first period in which the Red Wings had a power play with two shots on goal and they allowed one short-handed attempt.

Up next

Red Wings: Host San Jose on Friday night.

Bruins: Host Seattle on Thursday night to finish a five-game homestand.