Bruins add assistant Steve Spott to Marco Sturm's coaching staff

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm has added longtime NHL assistant coach Steve Spott to his staff in Boston. Spott will become one of Sturm's three assistant coaches, and will likely run the power play in Boston.

Spott, 57, enjoyed a lot of success when he ran the power play in Dallas over the last three seasons. The Stars had one of the best power-play units in the NHL over that stretch, converting on 23.7 percent of its chances to rank seventh in the NHL.

Last season, Boston converted on just 15.2 percent of its chances on the man-advantage, which ranked 29th in the NHL. The Bruins power play was successful on 22.2 percent of its chances in both 2023-24 and 2022-23, which ranked 14th and 12th in the NHL, respectively.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to join the Boston Bruins organization," Spott said in a release Friday. "Being part of an Original Six franchise with such a proud history and tradition means a great deal to me and my family. The opportunity to work alongside Marco and the rest of this coaching staff, in front of one of the most passionate fanbases in hockey, is something I'm truly grateful for, and I can't wait to get started."

"I'm thrilled to add Steve Spott to our coaching staff, and also welcome him, his wife Lisa and their children, Tyler and Emma, to Boston," Sturm said in a release Friday announcing Spott's hiring. "Steve is a passionate teacher, a strong communicator, and brings great structure and detail to everything he does. His experience, especially on special teams, will be a major asset for our group and for the Bruins moving forward."

Before his three-year run in Dallas, Spott was an assistant coach with the Vegas Golden Knights (2020-22), the San Jose Sharks (2015-19), and the Toronto Maple Leafs (2014-15). He was also the head coach of the Toronto Marlies in the AHL from 2013-14, going 45-25-6 with a Northern Division crown with the club. He began his coaching career in the Ontario Hockey League as an assistant for the Plymouth Whalers for four seasons, followed by stints as an assistant coach (2002-08) and the head coach (2008-13) of the Kitchener Rangers.

Marco Sturm's Bruins coaching staff

Spott now joins assistant coaches Jay Leach and Chris Kelly and goaltending coach Bob Essensa on Sturm's coaching staff for the 2025-26 season. Those other three coaches are holdovers from the Jim Montgomery/Joe Sacco regime from last season.