Pastrnak and Lindholm star as the Bruins rally past the Islanders 5-2

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist to help the Boston Bruins rally for a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm and Mikey Eyssimont scored during Boston's second-period rally after the Bruins managed just four shots on goal in the opening period. Morgan Geekie added a power-play goal in the third and Fraser Minten had an empty-netter as Boston rebounded from a 7-2 loss at Ottawa on Monday night.

Charlie McAvoy had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves for Boston, which won for just the second time since starting the season 3-0.

Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri also scored, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 17 saves.

New York lost in regulation for the first time since falling to 0-3 on Oct. 13.

Horvat put New York up just 1:08 into the first with his sixth goal in six games. He added an assist when Palmieri scored on a one-timer at 4:52 of the first.

The Islanders outshot the Bruins 10-4 in the first - a margin that could have been even more one-sided had the Bruins not blocked seven shots.

The second period belonged to the Bruins. The Islanders helped with a pair of early penalties, the second leading to Lindholm's power-play goal at 3:57.

Pastrnak tied it at 6:49 and Boston took its first lead just 59 seconds later when Eyssimont tipped in a shot past Sorokin.

Up next

Islanders: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Bruins: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.