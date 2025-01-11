Pastrnak's goal in OT lifts Bruins over Panthers 4-3 and snaps Boston's 6-game losing streak

SUNRISE, Fla. - David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal with 2 seconds left in overtime and the Boston Bruins snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

It was the second goal of the day for Pastrnak, who has six in his last five games. He also had an assist. Morgan Geekie also had a goal and assist, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 39 shots for the Bruins, who entered having scoring one goal or fewer in four of their past six games.

Sam Reinhart scored twice for Florida, including the tying goal with just 2 seconds left in regulation.

Oliver Wahlstrom had given Boston a 3-2 lead with his first goal for the Bruins, just a couple minutes after Reinhart's tying goal 43 seconds into the third.

Evan Rodrigues got a power-play goal for Florida in the first that snapped his 15-game goal drought. Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves.

Takeaways

Bruins: Finally found scoring success. They had gone eight games without a power-play goal before Geekie gave them an early lead with the man-advantage in the first.

Panthers: Despite the OT loss, Florida remains the only team in the league that hasn't lost a one-goal regulation game.

Key moment

There were several. Wahlstrom fired a loose puck past Bobrovsky on his go-ahead goal - a strong response to Reinhart's tying goal less than two minutes earlier. Pastrnak's goal was deflected on the way into the net 4:58 into overtime.

Key stat

It was the third meeting of the season between the rivals, who have met in the playoffs the past two years - Florida eliminated Boston both times. The Panthers won the previous two matchups while scoring 10 combined goals.

Up next

Bruins: Visit Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Panthers: Visit Philadelphia on Monday.