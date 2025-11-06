Bruins score with 6 seconds left in OT to beat Senators 3-2 and earn fifth straight victory

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

Pavel Zacha poked in a rebound with 6 seconds left in overtime and Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves on Wednesday night to lead the Boston Bruins to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Ottawa Senators.

Morgan Geekie and Sean Kuraly scored in the second period to give Boston a 2-1 lead, but Claude Giroux tied it 2-2 for Ottawa midway through the third. Boston had a chance in the final 30 seconds but ex-Bruin Linus Ullmark turned aside a shot.

In overtime, though, Charlie McAvoy put a shot through Ullmark's pads, and Zacha skated in to slam it into the net.

Andrew Peeke had two assists for Boston, which has won six of seven since losing six games in a row.

Michael Amadio scored a goal, Giroux had a goal and an assist and Ullmark made 22 saves for the Senators, who have lost three of their last four games.

Ullmark, the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner with Boston, picked up his first loss against the Bruins since they traded him to the Senators before the 2024-25 season. The Bruins kept Jeremy Swayman and signed him to an eight-year, $66 million contract, with Korpisalo as the backup.

Amadio converted a two-on-one on a pass from Shane Pinto about six minutes into the game to give Ottawa the lead. Boston tied it early in the second when Peeke's shot from the right circle got through Ullmark and hit the post before settling into the crease behind him.

Geekie came by and swept it into the net to make it 1-all. It stayed that way until Tanner Jeannot dug the puck out from the side boards and fed Kuraly to give Boston the lead.

Up next

The Senators are in Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Saturday.

The Bruins play the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday night.