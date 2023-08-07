Boston DPW crew discovers body in plastic bin, I-Team sources say

BOSTON – Police are investigating after a body was found in a plastic bin Monday morning in Boston.

Boston police said they were called to the Department of Public Works facility on Frontage Road around 10 a.m. The body was removed by the medical examiner.

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that a DPW crew was responding to a 311 complaint for trash that had been left behind on Winchester Street.

Trash left on Winchester Street in Boston's Back Bay Boston 311

Once back at the DPW facility with the trash, sources said workers dumped the plastic bin and discovered the body when the lid came off.

No further information is currently available.