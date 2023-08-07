Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston DPW crew discovers body in plastic bin, I-Team sources say

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston DPW crew discovers body in plastic bin, I-Team sources say
Boston DPW crew discovers body in plastic bin, I-Team sources say 02:39

BOSTON – Police are investigating after a body was found in a plastic bin Monday morning in Boston.

Boston police said they were called to the Department of Public Works facility on Frontage Road around 10 a.m. The body was removed by the medical examiner.

Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that a DPW crew was responding to a 311 complaint for trash that had been left behind on Winchester Street.

Trash container Winchester Street
Trash left on Winchester Street in Boston's Back Bay Boston 311

Once back at the DPW facility with the trash, sources said workers dumped the plastic bin and discovered the body when the lid came off.

No further information is currently available. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.