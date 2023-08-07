Boston DPW crew discovers body in plastic bin, I-Team sources say
BOSTON – Police are investigating after a body was found in a plastic bin Monday morning in Boston.
Boston police said they were called to the Department of Public Works facility on Frontage Road around 10 a.m. The body was removed by the medical examiner.
Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that a DPW crew was responding to a 311 complaint for trash that had been left behind on Winchester Street.
Once back at the DPW facility with the trash, sources said workers dumped the plastic bin and discovered the body when the lid came off.
No further information is currently available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.