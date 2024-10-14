Boston Ballet dancer brings career-long vision to life by choreographing world premiere of new show

BOSTON - Boston Ballet principal dancer Lia Cirio is celebrating her 20th year with the company, with a new skill set.

World premiere ballet

She is now choreographing a world premiere piece to open the season.

"It's exciting to be able to create something, see something in my head and create it on incredible talent and bodies and see it into fruition is really special," Lia explained.

Her two decades as a professional dancer have given her the confidence to lead her fellow performers and bring her own vision to the stage.

"I've realized that I do have some knowledge, " Lia explains. "I have had years of experience and years of working with so many choreographers. I can impart something on them."

Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen says Cirio's talent was clear from the start. He says, "I'm so proud of her, her process is phenomenal already, and then she has her personal touch."

Working with her brother

Lia's brother Jeffrey, also a principal dancer with Boston, says it was amazing to watch the evolution of his sister's career.

"I also have seen her grow from where she started to think about the idea of wanting to choreograph, and then now to see her do a new world premiere with Boston. It's just incredible," he explains.

Jeffrey knows Boston Ballet well. After exploring opportunities in New York and London, he returned to the company in 2022.

He says, having Lia here is "very much a support system. But to be able to work with your sibling is quite cool."

"Whenever we get to work together or we see each other in the studio and share the space, it's nice, It's family," Lia agrees.

And their family is growing. Jeffrey's wife is expecting their first child on Halloween, and Lia is engaged to principal dancer Paul Craig.

Craig has a role in the new piece, something Lia says is comforting.

"He could just look at me, and he'll know if I'm upset or happy or something like that. And to have that security in choreography is really helpful."

"Woman can take on a lot"

Lia also hopes more ballerinas will make their mark as creators.

"Women can take on a lot, and you see that in our society now. I think it's really important to have that reflect in our art," Lia said.

You can see Lia Cirio's world premiere during Boston Ballet's Fall Experience at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, October 24 through November 3.