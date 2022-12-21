Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage

Police search for man who allegedly attacked woman in parking garage

BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m.

The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a Back Bay assault Boston Police

She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.