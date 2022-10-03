Watch CBS News
Boston Archaeology Program begins dig in South End

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The City of Boston Archaeology Program started another archaeological dig in the South End on Monday. 

They are digging in the backyard of the League of Women for Community Service along West Springfield Street. While laying out their first trench, they said they came across some mid-19th century blue shell-edged whitewater. 

The dig follows a successful project along Shirley Street, where crews believe they found the original basement of a mansion there. 

If you want to get involved, the program does accept a limited number of volunteers to help them dig on projects. 

First published on October 3, 2022 / 12:28 PM

