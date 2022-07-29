When can I get a booster after having COVID? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your COVID questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Audrey writes, "I've had two Pfizer vaccines but no booster. I contracted COVID about 3 weeks ago. When can I get a booster?"

As long as you're feeling better, you can get your booster at any time. When you contract COVID, you do get a temporary boost in your immunity to the coronavirus, but that immunity benefit probably doesn't last long, perhaps only a few weeks. But because there may be a different booster offered this fall, I would talk to your doctor about the timing of your infection and whether it makes sense to get ahead and get boosted now or whether to wait for a newly formulated vaccine that may be available as early as September.

Dana writes, "We are seniors over 70. We are fully vaxed and boosted as of April. Do we have some protection from this variant? Will we have some protection until the vaccine comes this fall?

If you are vaccinated and have received two boosters you are well protected against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. However, the omicron subvariants that are circulating now are quite adept at evading immunity and your immunity has probably faded. So, you should be careful and wear a high-quality mask indoors and even in crowded outdoor spaces until that newly formulated booster is available this fall.

Gail writes, "Shortly before getting my second booster in May I came down with the virus. If I wait until fall to get my second booster, would I still have to get my second booster before getting the new one, or would the new one act as my second booster?

First of all, public health officials are urging anyone over the age of 50 or those over 12 who are immunocompromised who have not received a booster in 2022 to get one now, even if you've had COVID. If you're under 50, health officials say you can wait until the newly formulated booster comes out this fall and that would serve as your second booster.

Rachel asks, "What can I take for "bad leg, back, and shoulder aches from 'COVID-19? I've tried Tylenol, Advil, and Motrin but none seem to help. I don't know what else to try."

I'm sorry you're in so much pain. I think you should call your doctor's office to make sure you're taking optimal doses of acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil). Depending on your underlying health conditions, you may be underdosing (or overdosing) these medications. Heating pads, warm baths/showers, and even ice packs can be soothing as well. And you should also make sure you stay well hydrated because dehydration can make muscle aches worse.