Patriots mourn death of longtime executive Bobby Grier

The New England Patriots are mourning the loss of longtime coach and executive Bobby Grier, who died over the weekend at the age of 82. Grier's career in football spanned seven decades, including a near 20-year run with the Patriots.

While he made a number of important draft picks for the Patriots, Grier's biggest contribution came in the final days of his New England career when he did extensive scouting work on a quarterback out of Michigan ahead of the 2000 NFL Draft. It was Grier and then-Patriots quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein who pushed for the team to draft Tom Brady in the sixth round with the 199th overall pick.

That selection worked out pretty well for the Patriots, as Brady led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles over his 20-year run with the team. Grier wasn't with the organization for its dynastic run, but he played a big part in laying the foundation in New England.

"Bobby Grier was a man of tremendous integrity," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a release Monday. "He broke barriers and built bridges, and his legacy will forever be part of our franchise's history. We are grateful for his years of service and the impact he had on so many people within our organization and across the NFL. My thoughts are with his family and all who are mourning his loss."

Bobby Grier with the New England Patriots

Grier started his run with the Patriots in 1981 as an offensive backfield coach, and then became a scout in 1982. He held that role until 1985, when he moved back to the coaching staff and led New England's running backs. Under Grier, Patriots backs ran for 2,331 yards and helped lead the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1985.

When Bill Parcells was hired as Patriots head coach in 1993, Grier was moved back into the front office and became New England's Director of Pro Scouting. Parcells clashed with Grier at times, as the head coach wanted to shop for his own groceries, and left the team to become head coach of the New York Jets after the Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

Grier was promoted to Patriots director of player personnel in 1997 under new head coach Pete Carroll, and served as vice president of player personnel from 1997-2000. He left the team after the 2000 NFL Draft, but not before he pushed for New England to draft Brady.

After leaving the Patriots, Grier served as the associate director of pro scouting for the Houston Texans from 2000-12 and then as a senior personnel advisor from 2012-16. He spent the last eight years as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins, with his son, Chris, serving as the team's current general manager.

Bobby Grier before the Patriots

Before his career as a coach and executive, Grier was a running back at Iowa from 1961-64. He began his coaching career at the high school level in 1966, and then graduated to the college ranks in 1974 when he was named running backs coach at Eastern Michigan.

Grier then held the same position at Boston College from 1978-80. He was the first full-time black assistant coach in Boston College history.