Bob Dylan gives brief explanation for thanking Dunkin' workers in new book

When Bob Dylan's book "The Philosophy of Modern Song" came out last month, readers may have noticed a curious inclusion among the handful of names in the dedication.

The legendary singer-songwriter offered a special thanks to "all the crew at Dunkin' Donuts." Maybe they offered him "One More Cup of Coffee?"

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Monday, a reporter asked what was behind the shoutout to the Canton-based chain. Dylan didn't offer much of an explanation, but indicated that the Dunkin' employees went above and beyond for him.

"Because they were compassionate, supportive and they went the extra mile," Dylan told the newspaper.

Click here to read the full interview, posted on Dylan's official website.

