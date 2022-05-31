Bob Cousy thrilled to see Celtics in NBA Finals

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals and are the first team to win the Bob Cousy Trophy, which will be given to the Eastern Conference Champion every year. Cousy played 13 seasons with the Celtics, helping the team win six NBA titles.

Cousy told WBZ-TV he stayed up late Sunday night to watch the Celtics beat the Miami Heat, saying the win was extra special for him. "Not only did I want the Celtics to win desperately, but I wanted the Celtics to be the first Bob Cousy Award winner in the Eastern Conference," Cousy said. "That was meaningful."

The 93-year-old Cousy, who still answers about 25 fan letters a day, says the NBA announced the Eastern Conference trophy in his name a few weeks ago.

"I've been so fortunate in my life anyway, but this is a special moment at my age," Cousy said.

Of all his accomplishments, Cousy said the two he's most proud of are the Celtics stance on social justice and playing a key role in the team's dynasty.

"The Celtics went on to have the first Black starting five. The first Black coach," Cousy said. "Thanks to a guy named [Bill] Russell, we won 11 championships in 13 years."

Cousy said the Celtics will have to be at their best to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Bringing another banner to Boston would mean a lot to Cousy at this stage in his life.

"Here I am pleading to see 18 go up," Cousy said. "Just as the trophy was a meaningful moment for me, seeing 18 go up would be very special."