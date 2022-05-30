Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals schedule

BOSTON -- The Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the 22nd time in franchise history. They'll do battle with the Golden State Warriors, who have participated in six of the last eight NBA championship rounds.

The Celtics won't get much down time after their seven-game series win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, with the NBA Finals set to begin Thursday night in San Francisco. At least there will be more than one day off between most of their upcoming games.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022 NBA Finals:

Game 1: Thursday, June 2 -- Celtics @ Warriors, 9pm ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 5 -- Celtics @ Warriors, 8pm ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 -- Warriors @ Celtics, 9pm ET

Game 4: Friday, June 10 -- Warriors @ Celtics, 9pm ET

Game 5: Monday, June 13 -- Celtics @ Warriors, 9pm ET (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 16 -- Warriors @ Celtics, 9pm ET (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 19 -- Celtics @ Warriors, 8pm ET (if necessary)

The Celtics and the Warriors split their two meetings during the regular season, with each racking up a road win. The Warriors won 111-107 at TD Garden on Dec. 17, with Curry scoring 30 points to snap Golden State's five-game losing streak against Boston.

The Celtics won 110-88 at Chase Center on March 16, led by Jayson Tatum's 26 points and 12 rebounds. Curry was injured during that game when he and Marcus Smart both dove for a loose ball, and Smart came down on Curry's ankle. The Boston defense held Golden State to 29.3 percent shooting in the first half and 37.2 percent overall for the game.

The Warriors are 9-0 at home and have lost just four games during the postseason. The Celtics have been excellent on the road though, sporting a 7-2 record away from TD Garden during the playoffs.