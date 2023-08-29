Will Boston be able to see August's full blue supermoon?

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - We have our second full moon of the month coming up on Wednesday! This is known as a "blue moon" and occurs about once every 2-3 years.

What makes this month's blue moon even more special is that it will also be a "supermoon"!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Remember, supermoons are full moons that occur when the moon is relatively close to Earth in its orbit. They typically appear somewhat large and brighter than an average full moon.

Put the two together and you get a fairly rare "blue supermoon!"

This will be the first time that has happened in five years, the next one is not until 2037!

The moon is officially full at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday and will be rising above the horizon at 8:01 p.m. It currently looks like the skies will be clearing out in the evening, perhaps just in time!

Lastly, if you look to the east about an hour after sunset Wednesday (around 8:30 p.m.), you will be able to see Saturn very close to the full moon!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

If you are able to snap any pictures, our team would love to see them! Send them along to weather@wbztv.com!