Blackstone man arrested for fatal stabbing

BLACKSTONE — A 32-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a man on Saturday morning.

At around 11 a.m., Blackstone Police received a report of an assault at a home on Blackstone Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man stabbed inside his home.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Rhode Island where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was arrested for the stabbing and charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury following an investigation conducted by Blackstone Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation caused an increased police presence on lower Blackstone Street throughout the day on Saturday, however, Blackstone Police Cheif, Gregory Gilmore, stated it was an isolated incident and with no threat to the public.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.

No identities of the victim or suspect will be released at this time due to the domestic nature of the incident.