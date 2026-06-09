Video shows bear walking along jetty in New Hampshire: "So wild"

There have been multiple sightings of a black bear in some unusual locations on the seacoast of New Hampshire and in southern Maine.

Ashley Varney posted video to social media of the bear walking along a jetty by the ocean in Rye, New Hampshire on Friday. The bear can be seen carefully navigating the rocks near the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne Point State Park.

"I'd say the first boat day of the season was a pretty memorable one," she wrote. "So wild."

Rye police put out a "Black Bear Alert" last week, saying they have received reports of bears in town.

"If you see a bear, remain calm, keep your distance, and allow it a clear path to leave the area," police said.

Dan Bailey, the bear project leader with New Hampshire Fish and Game, said the department "is well aware of this bear." He said the young bear probably left his mother recently, as is common this time of year for the species.

"The bear in this video looks to be a dispersing yearling that appears to have taken a wrong turn and ended up in sub-urban neighborhoods in the Rye and New Castle communities," Bailey told WBZ-TV.

Bailey said there were "numerous reports" of the bear wandering around the area over the weekend.

"The last report I know of was that the bear jumped into the Piscataqua River and was observed swimming over to Kittery, Maine," he said.

Bailey said this is "a good reminder that bears can show up in any New Hampshire neighborhood," and that people should be sure to secure potential food sources like bird feeders, trash and backyard chickens.