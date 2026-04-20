Experts explain how to prevent bear sightings as video shows bear frequenting Waltham backyard

A Waltham family was shocked when their new furry neighbor visited their backyard twice in a month. The bear's shenanigans were caught on the home's Ring camera.

"He must be getting used to it, or lives near here so my alert is up. There is fear," said Casey Devito, who has had a front row seat to the bear outside of her slider door, "It's kind of a zoo for my kids to look out."

The bear first showed up on March 17. It walked around the side of their backyard to a deck on the side. It climbed onto the deck and put its paws on their patio table.

The bear could be seen feasting on the family's craft project on their back deck. Devito family

"He notices that there's some food or bird feeders on the table and he peeks up," Devito said. "I want to say he was like kind of cute. I was like, 'Awe, he looks so friendly,' but obviously I wasn't going to go out there."

"He walked right up, silly me, I was making bird feeders with my kids, and the bear wandered up here. It was poking around and sniffing the bird seed and peanut butter," told Devito.

On April 19, the bear returned again to the deck, but did not walk onto it. Instead, just sniffing a few of Devito's kids' toys before walking past.

"I think that they are looking for food, and probably just from structures being built close by, being pushed out of their habitats to where we are living," said Devito.

Bears aren't a common sight in Waltham, but wildlife experts say many animals are starting to wake up from hibernation this month.

"In many cases, animals are having their babies right now, so they are looking for extra resources to feed their families," said Zak Mertz, CEO of New England Wildlife Center.

He's not surprised to see a bear return to the scene of food.

"You don't want to become a routine stop on their foraging, and they have incredible senses of smell," explained Mertz.

Experts say limiting bird feeders and outside pet food will help to see predators less.

"Let them gain the skills they need to survive on their own," encouraged Mertz.

It's strong advice because the Devito residence is becoming quite the buffet.

"We've had coyotes last night drinking out of the kids' water table," laughed Devito.