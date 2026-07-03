Bear sighting closes park in Massachusetts town

Sightings of a black bear have prompted warnings from police in Avon and Randolph, Massachusetts and forced the closure of a park.

Avon police said the parkway around D.W. Field Park is closed and they've shut the gates "due to an active bear sighting in the area."

"For your safety, please stay out of the park and avoid the area until further notice," police said. "This will allow authorities and wildlife officials to safely handle the situation and do what they need to do."

The city of Brockton said Friday that the bear was "making its way south toward the Brockton line."

Avon animal control posted a photo Thursday of a bear standing on its hind legs, drinking from a hummingbird feeder. They said multiple residents have seen it near Route 28 and North Main Street on the Avon/Randolph line.

"If seen do not try to approach or follow the bear," animal control said. "Also keep a close watch on pets, secure trash barrels, chicken coops, and remove bird feeders until the bear moves through the area."

Randolph police said Wednesday that the bear had been seen in the West and Fowler street areas. They asked residents to avoid going to the dog park that day and urged people not to leave pets unattended outside.

The Avon/Randolph area is about 20 miles south of Boston. According to a Mass Wildlife map, the bear is outside the typical range of black bears in the state. The department says there are estimated to be more than 4,500 black bears in Massachusetts, and their population is growing and expanding eastward.