Watch CBS News
Local News

Billionaire Rob Hale surprises UMass Boston graduates with $1,000 and a challenge

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Billionaire Rob Hale surprises UMass Boston graduates with $1,000 each during commencement
Billionaire Rob Hale surprises UMass Boston graduates with $1,000 each during commencement 00:44

BOSTON – UMass Boston graduating seniors got a surprise they likely won't forget during their commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Speaker Rob Hale surprised all 2,523 graduates with two envelopes apiece.

One of the envelopes included $500 as a gift to the outgoing students. The second envelope for each graduate was $500 to give to a person or organization in need.

"For us the greatest joys we've had in our life has been the gift of giving. So each of you is getting $1,000 cash right now," Hale told graduates, prompting screams of excitement from the crowd. 

Hale is CEO of Granite Telecommunications, which he founded in 2002. He was among 10 people from Massachusetts on the 2023 Forbes billionaires list with a net worth of about $5 billion.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 12:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.