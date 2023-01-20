"Time to be safe": Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction

BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll.

Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. Earlier in the morning, she says, it seemed conditions were going to worsen and doesn't question the decision. "I know they're looking out for the best interest of the kids," Cerasale said. "I don't think there was an overreaction."

Not just Billerica but also Wilmington closed schools Friday. Parent Maggie Almeida says the call went out early. "They just said there was a lot of icy snow, it was heavy and hard to get cleaned up before school started," Almeida said. "I believe buses have something to do with it."

Kevin Lang can attest to that, doing his rounds around driveways in Wilmington. "It's heavy, wet and you can't shovel it," Lang said.

For these communities where light snow persistently fell, it stuck mostly to grassy surfaces. Parents say school districts seem to call snow days a little more quickly than they remember.

"I think kids are more responsible for getting themselves to school, parents don't drive as much, kids take buses and drive themselves so it's time to be safe," said Erin Carroll.

Billerica parent Kevin Shanley was sympathetic toward superintendents who have to make the call. "I don't want their job at all, that's not easy," he said.