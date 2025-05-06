Mass. farm owner who refused to pay taxes for 8 years gets $31,000 refund for overassessment

Billerica farm owner who refused to pay taxes gets $31,000 refund for overassessment

After eight years boycotting his taxes, a farm owner in Billerica is finally vindicated after the town admits they had been overtaxing his land incorrectly since 1997.

We first told you about Bill Griggs and the conundrum regarding his farm in 2022.

Town says farm owed $300,000 in back taxes

Back then, the town claimed he owed roughly $300,000 in back taxes. That is because Griggs stopped paying his taxes altogether in 2017.

"I want to know what I'm being taxed for," is what Griggs told WBZ in 2022.

The town assessed his land at $1.2 million, which he claims was an overassessment. His farm falls under Agricultural Preservation Rights. It can only be used for agricultural. Griggs says it would take a ¾ approval vote in the House and the Senate for his land to be used for anything other than that.

"That's what allows it to be the lower rate because it is preserved open land," explained Griggs. "It became just unsustainable when you tax so heavy. You run out of money."

"This part and of the land and the parking lot were actually being taxed at commercial rates which was completely incorrect," said Dina Favreau, a board member on the Billerica Town Select Board.

Favreau began looking into Griggs' case in 2022 before she joined the board.

"We voted last night to accept the corrected evaluations and assessments, and to take the necessary steps to make Mr. Griggs whole," said Favreau.

Refund after 8 years of unpaid tax bills

Griggs overpaid so much that it more than covered the eight years of unpaid tax bills.

"Mr. Griggs is due a $30,951 refund," said Favreau.

"We will probably purchase some supplies and pay some bills," said Griggs. "Hopefully we will be able to run some of the fields a little better now."