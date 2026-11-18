When firefighters got the 911 call for a fire at a home on Andover Road in Billerica, Massachusetts on Wednesday, they were already familiar with the address.

It's the family home of one of their own.

The woman who lives here is the mother of a Billerica firefighter. She was in the back yard raking leaves just before 8 a.m., when she smelled smoke and realized there was a fire in the back bedroom.

"She tried to put it out herself but was obviously unsuccessful and then called us," said deputy fire chief Matthew Battcock.

A fire destroyed this home on Andover Road in Billerica, Mass. on Nov. 18, 2026. CBS Boston

The house was destroyed.

"It was a valiant effort. They did a great job trying to put this fire out. It was too far ahead by the time that we got here," the deputy chief said.

No one was hurt. There's no word yet on how the fire started.

"In shock. I talked to them. They're in shock," Battcock said. "We operate the same honestly even if we didn't know the person, but it does add to it. The loss is felt more by our family as well, the fire family."

Authorities said the firefighter, who has not been identified, has been with the department seven years. He was off-duty Wednesday morning and showed up in his personal car as fellow firefighters tried to save his family's home, but it's a total loss.

Battcock said the firefighter is "in shock."

"(He's) happy everyone is safe. They did lose two cats, so they're obviously upset about that as well," the deputy chief said.

A fire destroyed this home on Andover Road in Billerica, Mass. on Nov. 18, 2026. CBS Boston

After the flames were out, the family started going through the rubble, trying to salvage any sentimental belongings that survived.

Battcock said they plan to support the family during this difficult time.

"We'll come together like we always do," he said. "We'll do something for the family and try to get them back on their feet."

Billerica, Massachusetts is 25 miles northwest of Boston.