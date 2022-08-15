Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reflects on Bill Russell's impact, NBA retiring his No. 6

BOSTON -- Bill Russell received the ultimate honor from the NBA last week, when it was announced shortly after the passing of the Celtics legend that the league would retire his No. 6. Russell is the first player to have his number retired throughout the NBA.

The announcement was made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver last Thursday, but there was a small group that knew it was coming beforehand. Silver initially announced plans to retire Russell's number at the private funeral service for the Hall of Famer in Seattle.

Russell was a larger than life player in the NBA and figurehead in the civil rights movement, but he was never one for the spotlight or the accolades that came with his many accomplishments. His funeral was just a small service with roughly 100 people in attendance.

Celtics owner and governor Wyc Grousbeck was among those in attendance, and discussed the moving service with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche on Sunday night's Sports Final.

"It was unbelievable. It was a very moving and very small and private graveside service," said Grousbeck. "At the end we put dirt on the casket. The speakers were unbelievably moving. Funerals are obviously meant to be celebrations, but it was very, very sad. The things we heard some great people say about Bill Russell – and then reflecting on our own memories of him – he was so special in so many ways. When he turned his light to you and you were welcomed in as a friend, you were a friend for life.

"He is the opposite of superficial," said Grousbeck. "He was deep and authentic."

At the service, Charles Barkley said that the NBA lost its "absolute leader and boss" with Russell's passing. A letter from President Barack Obama was also read at the service.

But it was Silver's announcement that the NBA was retiring Russell's No. 6 that left everyone speechless.

"The gathered group was absolutely shocked. I looked at Russell's daughter and wife – Karen and Jeannine -- and they were just overwhelmed and grateful," Grousbeck said of the announcement. "Everyone applauded and got choked up. I think we all realized the momentous nature of that announcement, and how appropriate and wonderful it was.

"There will never be another [Bill Russell]. He will never be forgotten," added Grousbeck.

Every team in the league will wear a patch honoring Russell throughout the upcoming season, and there will be a shamrock with the No. 6 on every court. The Celtics have not yet announced their plans to honor the man that won the franchise 11 NBA championships in his 13 seasons, but Grousbeck is promising something spectacular to honor the greatest winner in sports history.

"We are throwing ourselves fully into it," said Grousbeck. "We're working with his widow, who has her mourning and grieving period to go on. We are working with the NBA too, so nothing is finalized. But it will be meaningful and the best possible tribute that we can do with the NBA and Jeannine with her input and approval."

