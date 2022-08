Sports Final: Wyc Grousbeck remembers Bill Russell, discusses Celtics' offseason moves Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck joined Dan Roche on Sunday's Sports Final to talk about the passing of Celtics great Bill Russell. Grousbeck was at the small ceremony to honor Russell, which is where NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that Russell's No. 6 will be retired throughout the league. Grousbeck also discussed Boston's offseason moves and his high hopes for the team next season.