Bill Belichick fields questions on where Jalen Mills, Jack Jones fit in Patriots secondary

BOSTON -- For the past several years, Bill Belichick has made it a point to note that OTAs are the time for teaching players, not evaluating players. Without pads, and without the intense competition of training camp, the Patriots' head coach makes it a point to not share too many thoughts about the exact status of players up and down the roster during this time on the calendar.

Still, questions from reporters come. And with Devin McCourty retiring, there certainly are some questions this offseason about the Patriots' plans for the secondary.

One logical option to replace McCourty at free safety is Jalen Mills, who has experience at safety despite mostly being a cornerback during his seven-year career. Belichick was asked directly on Tuesday if Mills will be playing more safety than corner this season.

"Yeah, look, I mean, we're working a lot of guys in a lot of different positions now, so we'll see how it all plays out," Belichick said. "We'll let them compete, see where the team needs maybe different guys, and see how it goes. But, you know, we're gonna give players an opportunity to learn multiple spots. I think that helps them understand the overall system but also gives them a chance to compete at different spots. So we'll just see how it plays out."

Belichick did note that Mills is "a smart kid" who's "had a lot of playing experience in different spots."

Another question mark in the secondary comes from second-year cornerback Jack Jones. As a rookie, Jones flashed with two interceptions (including a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers early in the season) and six pass defenses. But he suffered a late-season injury and was suspended for the team's final game of the season.

Belichick was asked for a status report on where Jones is this offseason, but the answer didn't offer much detail.

"Still working his way back in there," Belichick said of Jones. "So, good to see him out there. We'll see how that goes."

The Patriots have plenty of time to sort out the specifics of their defense, and it was clear Tuesday that Belichick won't be giving away any of the plans before he has to.