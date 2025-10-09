Bill Belichick says he's "fully committed" to North Carolina amid buyout rumors

With rumors and reports swirling that Bill Belichick's time at the University of North Carolina could be coming to an abrupt end, the head coach and the school have released a joint statement saying they remain committed to each other.

It was reported Wednesday that Belichick and North Carolina have already discussed potential buyout options for the head coach, and he could be off the job within the next few weeks. But Belichick and UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham released a concise joint statement pushing back at an impending divorce.

"I am fully committed to the UNC program and what we're building here," Belichick said in a statement.

"Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University," said Cunningham.

Bill Belichick's first season at UNC

The Tar Heels fell to 2-3 on the season after a 38-10 loss to Clemson last Saturday. It was UNC's second straight blowout loss and the third time they've lost by at least 25 points this season.

But the issues at UNC go beyond the football field.

A report from WRAL on Monday painted the picture of a dysfunctional staff in Chapel Hill. While Belichick has been praised for his one-on-one coaching, his ability to run a program is being questioned by players and their families.

Complaints range from a lack of communication between the coaching staff and families, and the lack of college experience from Belichick's staffers. Students who transferred when Belichick took the job are also getting preferential treatment -- extra tickets, better parking spots -- over those who remained from the Mack Brown era, which has created a divide in the locker room.

"It's an unstructured mess," one source told WRAL. "There's no culture, no organization. It's a complete disaster."

Rumors of the school potentially looking to move on from Belichick reportedly stem from a rules violation from one of Belichick's staffers. UNC cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was reportedly suspended this week for giving extra benefits to the families of Tar Heels players, via The Athletic.

Despite the issues on the field and the problems in the locker room, UNC is seemingly preaching some patience with Belichick in his first year as a college head coach. He's clearly trying to integrate some of the elements that made him one of greatest NFL coaches to the college game, but is finding out that's not how things work in college football.

While it seemed like Belichick's time at UNC could be coming to a quick end Wednesday evening, the school and the head coach say they remain committed to each other and are working hard to turn around the Tar Heels football program.

The University of North Carolina is off this weekend and will play its next game Oct. 17 at Cal.