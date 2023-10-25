Bill Belichick taps into one of his favorite bits of sports history during Wednesday press conference

BOSTON -- There are certain moments and clips from the Patriots' appearances in NFL Films specials over the years that have staying power, and one moment from the 2009 preseason may be the most memorable of all.

It came after rookie seventh-round pick Julian Edelman had an incredible punt return against the Eagles. Bill Belichick got onto his headset to ask Ernie Adams a question -- completely ignoring Nick Caserio directly asking him a question in the process -- before going up to veteran receiver/punt returner Wes Welker and trying to get under his skin.

"You ever hear of Wally Pipp?" Belichick asked a laughing Welker.

"Wally what?" Welker replied.

"Wally Pipp," Belichick said.

"Uh-uh," Welker answered.

"You never heard of him?" Belichick followed.

"Uh-uh," Welker repeated, likely knowing a jab of some kind was on its way.

"Well he played first base before Lou Gehrig," Belichick said. "Then Lou Gehrig started like whatever it was, 23,000 straight games."

Belichick then stared into Welker's soul before adding, "That may be the punt return story."

Welker didn't exactly fight that fate, saying, "He can have it, man."

"Oh, there you go. Way to compete!" Belichick mockingly said. "Way to compete."

Belichick had the number slightly wrong, as Gehrig started 2,130 straight games. But the point was clear: Gehrig got an opportunity and never let go.

On Wednesday morning, more than 14 years after teaching that history lesson to Welker, Belichick called upon the Pipp-Gehrig exchange when asked about Anfernee Jennings seizing the opportunity that he's gotten this year.

"Yeah well, he's had an opportunity with some of the injuries we've had at that position," Belichick said. "He's had an opportunity to play a lot, and he's definitely stepped up. Sometimes that's what this league's about, is getting an opportunity, however that happens, and taking advantage of it when you get it -- Lou Gehrig, Wally Pipp."

Belichick couldn't help but smile when making that reference, even if he likely isn't teasing Matthew Judon or Josh Uche about Jennings stealing their jobs.

Belichick was actually full of compliments for a number of players during Wednesday's meeting with the media.

On David Andrews: "He's done a great job. He's done a great job. He's playing well, and he really helps the quarterback, the offensive line. He's a very good personality, calm but enthusiastic, aggressive and energetic, but at the same time, there's not a panic to it. Really good, he does a great job."

On whether Trent Brown is playing the best football of his career: "Trent's played a lot of good football in his career. So, yeah, he's a good player. I think he's playing well. He's played a lot of good football. I don't want to sound like this is a big aberration. He's a good player."

On Christian Barmore: "Yeah, B-More's had a really good year. He's been healthy. He had a good offseason. I'd say this is the hardest that he's trained or was able to train. Some of that's been a little bit rehab related. He's had a good offseason, good training and he's playing well. I think those things usually go together."