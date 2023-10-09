Bill Belichick not offering many answers a day after Patriots' second straight blowout loss

"There was a lot of problems": Belichick after Pats lose 34-0 to Saints

"There was a lot of problems": Belichick after Pats lose 34-0 to Saints

"There was a lot of problems": Belichick after Pats lose 34-0 to Saints

BOSTON -- When Bill Belichick spoke at the podium after Sunday's brutal 34-0 loss to the Saints, he didn't say too much -- as expected. The shock and sting of the game was still fresh, and the coach never likes to say too much after the game anyway.

Yet with a night of sleep -- at least, we assume there was some sleep -- and film study behind him, Belichick often has a bit more to say on Monday morning while speaking on the radio and then in a video conference with reporters.

After this one though, Belichick stayed on message, repeatedly insisting that the players need to play better and the coaches need to coach better while offering basically nothing in terms of specifics for how this 1-4 football team can or will actually improve going forward.

Here's a sampling of the direct questions and not-so-direct answers for and from Belichick on Monday morning. (Questions are paraphrased.)

From WEEI

What does it mean when you say the team needs to "start over"?

"Yeah we'll just take a look at everything. Obviously, we didn't do anything well enough yesterday. So."

Why did you let Nick Folk go and opt for the rookie kicker, Chad Ryland, who's missed four of his eight field goals?

"I think Ryland's, Chad's a quality kicker, an NFL leg. We went with the younger guy here."

What can you do as a coach to make sure players aren't losing confidence in the operation?

"I think that's exactly right is believing in the process, continuing to do the important things, the little things we have to do better. And obviously the big things, like ball security, fundamentals and all that. But yeah, I understand what we have to do and work harder and do it better. There's no shortcut. We have to be better at what we're doing."

Is the roster good enough on offense to compete?

"Yeah well we need to play better than we're playing. Play and coach better. So."

Why is the practice, preparation and film study during the week not carrying over into games on Sundays?

"All good plays are made with good fundamentals. So we need to be a better fundamental team in every area. And again, between schemes, coaches, players' awareness, situational awareness, we just have to do a better job than what we're doing. I mean I don't think it's any one thing that's gonna change it or any one player. We just all have to do a better job."

Why are you the right person to restart this organization right now?

"Well I'm gonna do the best I can to help the football team. That's my job."

Is your message landing? Losing 34-0 after a 38-3 loss shows a lack of urgency for the team to reclaim its identity.

"Yeah, well I'll do the best I can to help the team."

From Conference Call

When you say the team needs to "start over," does that mean changes to personnel or the coaching staff?

"Yeah well, we need to make some improvements in where we are. So we'll see what all that entails. Haven't gone into that yet but what we will. Right now I'm just really focused on where we are right now and moving forward. So that's really where all my energy and focus is at."

Do you still believe this is a playoff-caliber team?

"Yeah. Our goals are short term. It's this week. Vegas. Get ready for Vegas and go out there and play the best we can against Vegas."

Do you have any second guesses about your decision to punt on fourth-and-3 from the Saints' 40-yard line when you trailed 24-0?

"Uh yeah, I did what I felt was best at the time."

The offensive line has been an issue all year long -- can you identify specific issues there?

"Uh, I think there's a lot of things we need to do better offensively, and that's -- everybody's a part of it. Coaches, players, every position. I don't think it's limited to one position, one group. Just collectively, we have to perform better."

You said you didn't go for it on fourth-and-3 because the team hasn't been good enough on third and fourth down, but isn't it worth taking a risk in that situation?

"Well I just answered the question, Phil, so, sorry if you don't like the answer. But it's the same answer."

Why was there not more desperation in that moment?

"Yeah, there was still time left in the game."

Was Mac Jones taken out of the game to protect him from potential injury?

"I think the whole situation of the game was just, I felt that that was the best thing to do at the time. But yeah that would be part of it, the way the game had gone and so forth. Just multiple things."

Do you believe Bailey Zappe is a viable starting quarterback in the NFL?

"I'm sure, Phil, if I had left Mac and he had gotten injured you'd be asking me why I left him in the game when it was 31-0. So it is what it is."

Takeaways

In total, Belichick was interviewed for about 25 minutes on Monday morning. And outside of needing to play better, needing to coach better, and working on fundamentals, he didn't offer any real explanation as to how or why things have spiraled so badly for a team that entered the season with the goal of competing for an AFC playoff spot.

On the one hand, that is, of course, Belichick's style. He doesn't publicly detail issues, and he just about never points fingers publicly either.

Yet there are differences now to the glory days of the Tom Brady era. Back then, when things went "poorly," it generally involved one or two plays where the Patriots or Belichick made mistakes. Much of it was self-evident, and there was plenty of trust that Belichick and the team would fix whatever that issue is.

But losing 38-3 in embarrassing fashion ... only to lose 34-0 at home a week later to a team that's not all that good? This is a new era for Patriots football. The caginess and evasiveness worked just fine when the Patriots were perennial Super Bowl contenders, and it wasn't a problem through the stretch of mediocrity over the past three seasons.

But if the stretch of embarrassing losses continues, Belichick is going to have to offer some better explanations as to how everything got so bad.