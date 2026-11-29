Travis Burgess threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, helping North Carolina second-year coach Bill Belichick earn bowl eligibility in a 35-6 win over N.C. State.

Before coming to North Carolina prior to the 2025 season, Belichick made postseason visits a habit. He won six Super Bowl championships as head coach of the New England Patriots and two as a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. The victory provided redemption from his first season, when issues both on and off the field punctuated a four-win season.

"I mean, we earned it," Belichick said. "Last year, we didn't earn it, so we didn't get to experience it. And so, whatever we earn, we'll enjoy and take advantage of it. We'll see what that brings."

Burgess, a true freshman who replaced injured starter Billy Edwards Jr. after he was hurt in the Louisville game on Nov. 14, collected much of his passing yardage in the first half, riddling the N.C. State defensive backs for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

"Duke and N.C. State they're obviously special, right? They're like 20 minutes away," Burgess said. "Those are two games you look forward to as a Carolina kid growing up. A lot of the guys today, I think they were super excited."

Edwards entered the game in the fourth quarter.

N.C. State had won the last five games in the rivalry and also was seeking bowl eligibility, but the Wolfpack couldn't muster much of a running attack, and C.J. Bailey threw three second-half interceptions. Two of those led to North Carolina scores.

North Carolina drove 98 yards on its first possession, with Burgess hitting Jordan Shipp on a 59-yard scoring play at 7:55 of the first quarter. Four minutes later, Burgess found Trech Kekahuna for a 35-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

Kanoah Vinesett kicked a pair of field goals for the Wolfpack. He had a 38-yard kick early in the second, and added a 50-yard field goal as the half expired. That kick was set up after Burgess fumbled as he tried to evade a Wolfpack blitz on a third-and-5 at the N.C. State 12.

But in the third quarter, it began to unravel for the Wolfpack. Jaden Jefferson returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score, his second this season. On the ensuing N.C. State possession, Peyton Waters intercepted Bailey's pass on a third-and-14 and returned it 35 yards to the Wolfpack 27. Two plays later, Benjamin Hall scored on a 1-yard run to push the edge to 28-6.

Burgess added a 12-yard scoring pass to Shipp in the fourth quarter.