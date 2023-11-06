With Patriots sitting at 2-7, Bill Belichick was asked about his job security on Monday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots fell to a lowly 2-7 with Sunday's home loss to the Washington Commanders, and the chatter about Bill Belichick's job security is only getting louder. On Monday morning, the Patriots head coach was asked point-blank if he would be coaching for his job this weekend.

Belichick gave his usual Belichickian answers to any inquiries about his job. But this line of questioning is certainly anything but usual for the man in charge of the New England Patriots.

Early in his Monday morning conference call, Belichick was asked if he was given any assurances from team ownership that he's safe for the rest of the season. Belichick said that his focus is on the week ahead, not his job status.

"My focus is on getting ready for the Colts," he said.

Belichick was then asked if he could be coaching for his job this weekend when the Patriots take on the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

"I'm going to control what I can control and I'm going to get ready for the Colts," Belichick replied.

While no one expected Belichick to add to the six Super Bowl titles that he's brought to New England, it wasn't supposed to be this bad this season. Ahead of his chat with reporters, Belichick was asked if owner Robert Kraft has let his feelings of frustration be known to him this season.

"You'd have to ask him about that. I don't want to speak for him," said Belichick. "But yeah, everyone is frustrated."

The Patriots are 2-7 for the first time since 2000, which was Belichick's first season on the job. If the season ended today, the Patriots would have the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.