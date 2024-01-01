Bill Belichick focused on Week 18 vs. the Jets, not his future with the Patriots

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there's a "massive possibility" that Bill Belichick is back in 20

FOXBORO -- There's a chance that Bill Belichick is heading into his final week as head coach of the Patriots. If this is it for Belichick in New England, he's not showing it.

Then again, when has Belichick showed anything but a laser focus on the Patriots' upcoming opponent? So it should come as no shock that Belichick bypassed any talk about his future -- and a chance to reflect on his past -- during his Monday morning conference call with reporters.

"Yeah, I'm focused on getting ready for the Jets. We haven't played in a long time, been all season. So I'm going to work on the Jets here and get ready to go," Belichick responded when asked if he has a desire to coach the Patriots next season.

The Patriots beat the Jets in New Jersey back in Week 3 for their first win of the season. New England barely won that one, 15-10, with Zach Wilson's last-second Hail Mary falling just out of the reach of Randall Cobb as time expired.

Wins have been few and far between since that matchup, though the 4-12 Patriots head into Sunday's season-ending tilt riding a 15-game winning streak over the Jets. While the Patriots currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills in Buffalo, a Week 18 win could drop New England as far as the seventh overall selection.

This is a spot the Patriots have found themselves in just once before during Belichick's 24-year run with the franchise, way back in his first season at the helm. The 2000 Patriots finished 5-11, before everything turned around the next year and the team won its first of six Super Bowls under Belichick.

The 12 losses this year represent the most ever for Belichick as a head coach. For just the second time under Belichick, the Patriots will finish in last place in the AFC East.

Asked to reflect on his time and success in New England, and what the fans and everything have meant to him, Belichick again put that off for sometime in the future.

"I'll deal with that some other time. Right now, it's trying to get the team ready for the Jets," he echoed. "Finish up the Buffalo game and continue to coach the team and try to help the players and team play better."

The Patriots and the Jets will kick off at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.