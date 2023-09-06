Bill Belichick expects Jack Jones to be available to play in Week 1

BOSTON -- Jack Jones resolved his legal issues on Tuesday, but his standing with the NFL remained a bit unclear after the DA dropped weapons charges against the cornerback in exchange for a community service and probation agreement.

And while the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell could still discipline Jones in the form of a suspension, the Patriots are moving forward as if Jones will be available to play on Sunday.

"Yes, he should be available," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday.

Jones was arrested at Logan Airport in June after officials say he was carrying two loaded guns in a carry-on bag after the conclusion of Patriots minicamp. The charges were serious, and some carried minimum prison sentences for an offender found guilty. But Jones avoided that punishment with the nolle prosequi filed on Tuesday.

As for whether Belichick anticipates a punishment coming from the league, he indicated that there's been no word of that type of penalty coming.

"Yeah, I'm not gonna get into that. Talk to the league, see what they would say," Belichick said when asked about potential NFL discipline. "Well, anything from them would come from them, not from me."

Jones, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022. He played in 13 games as a rookie, intercepting two passes and returning one for a touchdown. He suffered an injury late in the year and was suspended by the team for the season finale. This year, with rookie Christian Gonzalez slotted to start at one cornerback spot, Jones may get the opportunity to start on the other side of the defense.

The Patriots begin their season Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.