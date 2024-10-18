Bike bus a "dream come true" for kids, parents and teachers in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Fridays are "bike bus day" for kids at this Massachusetts elementary school

CAMBRIDGE - If it's Friday and you're in Cambridge, Massachusetts, watch out for the bike bus!

What is a bike bus?

Every Friday morning, dozens of children ride their bikes to school as one large, highly organized group. They call it the bike bus and it's been a huge hit for kids, parents and teachers.

"It's just a big rolling parade of joy," said Darren Buck, a Cambridge parent who is also the bike bus coordinator.

Buck leads a group of more than 50 children and some parents on a half-mile ride from Russel Field in Cambridge to the Peabody Elementary School and Rindge Avenue Upper School.

The bikes take over the entire route, and the sound of bells and children's laughter fills the streets during the 15-minute ride.

"It's a great way to start the school day with a bit of exercise, with a bit of fun," Buck told WBZ-TV. "This is a great instruction for them on how to use the streets."

Buck said they've done the ride in the rain and on 25-degree days.

Bike bus rules

There are only three rules to the bike bus - stay behind Buck's "shark bike" (It's a cargo bike decorated with duct tape in the shape of shark fangs), listen to your parents, and have fun.

For parents, the bike bus teaches kids valuable lessons.

"Road safety is a big thing, they're always on the lookout now for driveways, cars, and doors," said Cambridge parent Turner Smith. "And overall, I am very concerned about climate change and environmental issues and my kids seem to understand."

For the children, it's a chance to start their day surrounded by friends, family, and treats. Peabody Elementary school student Felix Fernandez said his favorite part of the ride is "the donuts." His classmate Helen said it's seeing her best friend.

Parents and volunteers ride alongside the students, watching for cars and helping the bike bus cross busy streets.

"Village of volunteers"

"We want kids to have fun and part of fun is being safe," Buck told WBZ. "We have folks who aren't even parents at the school who come out and help us with this. It's sort of a village of volunteers who make this happen every Friday."

"They have joy, they feel like they belong here," said Peabody Elementary School Principal Abdel Sepulveda.

He said the bike bus allows kids to get their jitters out and spend quality time with their neighbors. Then, he believes, they walk into class fully ready to learn.

"Our students, just like us, will respond better if they start their day with movement," he told WBZ. "On Fridays, we see less referrals to our offices because the students are engaged. It's a dream come true."

There are also bike buses in other cities and towns, such as Boston, Somerville and Lexington. To see if there is one in your Massachusetts neighborhood, click here.