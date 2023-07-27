Watch CBS News
Big Sister Boston holds 35th annual car raffle for BMW, Vermont man Kent Kurchak wins

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

VT man awarded grand prize at Big Sister Boston's car raffle
VT man awarded grand prize at Big Sister Boston's car raffle 01:22

BOSTON - A Vermont man won big Thursday at the 35th annual car raffle hosted by Big Sister Boston.

The raffle was held in downtown Boston and Melissa Steffy of Herb Chambers BMW spun the wheel to pick the winner's name. WBZ TV's Lisa Hughes got the honor of calling Kent Kurchak to tell him he won a BMW 230i.

Kurchak was at the veterinarian with his dog at the time of the call. Hughes said he has been buying raffle tickets for the car drawing for the past 30 years and plans to continue buying them. Overall, 2,200 tickets were sold this year.

The raffle provides support to about 1,200 mentoring relationships between big and little sisters in Boston.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

