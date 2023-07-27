Big Sister Boston holds 35th annual car raffle for BMW, Vermont man Kent Kurchak wins

BOSTON - A Vermont man won big Thursday at the 35th annual car raffle hosted by Big Sister Boston.

The raffle was held in downtown Boston and Melissa Steffy of Herb Chambers BMW spun the wheel to pick the winner's name. WBZ TV's Lisa Hughes got the honor of calling Kent Kurchak to tell him he won a BMW 230i.

Kurchak was at the veterinarian with his dog at the time of the call. Hughes said he has been buying raffle tickets for the car drawing for the past 30 years and plans to continue buying them. Overall, 2,200 tickets were sold this year.

The raffle provides support to about 1,200 mentoring relationships between big and little sisters in Boston.