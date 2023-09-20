Youths may be staging fights at the Big E to become "TikTok famous," police say

WEST SPRINGFIELD - Police are stepping up security at the "Big E" after two fights that may have been pre-planned for the purpose of attracting attention on social media.

"Information we have received indicate there may be fights staged and recorded, so young people can become 'Tik-Tok famous,'" West Springfield police wrote in a Facebook post.

The department says there will be extra police patrols inside the fair, which can attract nearly 100,000 visitors a day on the weekend. Other police agencies are offering K9 officers to assist.

Western Mass News reported two 20-year-olds were arrested after the latest brawl on Sunday night. They said it took about a dozen officers to stop the fight.