3 arrested after used cooking oil stolen from Massachusetts restaurants

Three people were arrested in connection with the theft of used cooking oil from two restaurants in Beverly, Massachusetts, police said.

Beverly police responded to a report that people were stealing used cooking oil from a storage container outside the Anchor Pub & Grille at 20 Cabot Street in Beverly at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

A neighbor saw the theft in progress and told the restaurant's owner.

"I want to recognize the neighbor who noticed something suspicious and alerted the business owner, who then called police," said Beverly Police Chief John G. LeLacheur in a statement. "That quick action helped our officers respond while the individuals were still there, resulting in three arrests."

Police found three people handling a hose next to a rental van parked nearby. Officers also saw a pump and three large liquid storage tanks inside the van.

Police arrested three people in connection with the theft of used cooking oil from Anchor Pub & Grille in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Oct. 10. Anchor Pub & Grille

Police arrested 18-year-old Jassiel Benitez Diaz, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, all from Worcester, after an on-scene investigation. The initial investigation indicated that they had taken used cooking oil from Anchor Pub & Grille and another business at 24 Cabot Street, police said.

The van was towed after the Beverly Fire Department inspected it and contained a spill.

Police were able to recover the stolen oil and estimated its worth at around $2,570. Used cooking oil is sometimes sold for recycling into products such as biofuel, police said.

All three people arrested were charged with two counts of larceny from a building, one count of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and one count of use of a motor vehicle in a felony/larceny.

Benitez Diaz was additionally charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.