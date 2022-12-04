Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in gyroplane crash at Beverly Regional Airport

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BEVERLY – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Sunday after his gyroplane crashed at Beverly Regional Airport.

It happened just before noon.

Beverly police said it is not yet clear exactly what happened, but it is believed the aircraft was landing at the time. 

The man was taken to Beverly Hospital with critical injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

No further information is currently available. 

First published on December 4, 2022 / 1:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

