Man critically injured in gyroplane crash at Beverly Regional Airport
BEVERLY – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Sunday after his gyroplane crashed at Beverly Regional Airport.
It happened just before noon.
Beverly police said it is not yet clear exactly what happened, but it is believed the aircraft was landing at the time.
The man was taken to Beverly Hospital with critical injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.
No further information is currently available.
