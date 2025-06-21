Pilot killed in Beverly plane crash identified by his family as Geoffrey Andrews

The pilot killed in a small plane crash in Beverly, Massachusetts on Thursday has been identified by his family.

Geoffrey Andrews was piloting the plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday on Sam Fonzo Drive in an industrial park near Beverly Regional Airport. A second man in the plane was injured. He has not been identified.

Police said it appears Andrews was attempting to take off when the plane crashed. The FAA said the plane had just left Beverly and was heading to Ticonderoga Municipal Airport, which is about 100 miles north of Albany, New York.

"We thank the investigators who we trust will conduct a thorough investigation into what caused this catastrophic loss of life. We also pray for his passenger in the plane and are sending his loved ones strength through this difficult time," said Andrews' family in a statement.

His family said Andrews was a staff scientist at MIT Lincoln Laboratory and graduated from Lehigh University and got his doctorate from Purdue University. They said he loved to fly and was working to become a certified flight instructor.

Andrews is survived by his wife, Gentry, who is expecting their first child in October.

"Beyond his love for flight, Geoffrey was a charismatic, beautiful soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and always had a kind word for others. He was so excited about the upcoming birth of their baby," said his family in a statement.