Woman taken to Boston hospital after shooting at home in Beverly

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting at a multi-family home in Beverly Saturday night.

Beverly Police said it happened just after 7 p.m. on Simon Street, just a few blocks from the downtown area. Officers arrived at the home to find a woman who had been shot. She was rushed to Beverly Hospital before she was medflighted to Mass General Hospital, according to police.

There is no update on the victim's condition. Her identity has not been released.

A witness said that she thinks she saw the victim's mother arrive at the home while the woman was being taken to the hospital. She also believes that she saw police make an arrest.

"So as we were pulling in, we saw this guy get arrested. We saw him run like towards over here, and then the cops came, and he was arrested, and then after that, all these cops came, and they ran into the home," Raquel Batista said.

Police have not confirmed if they have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting. But they did say that there is no danger to the public. Beverly Police are investigating the shooting.

Beverly is over 20 miles away from Boston. It can be reached in around 30 to 45 minutes by car or on the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail line. It is across the bridge from Salem.