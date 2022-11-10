Boston slips to 2nd-best sports city in America for 2022 ranking

BOSTON - Last year, a WalletHub analysis crowned Boston as the best sports city in America. But the hub for New England teams is no longer the in the top spot for 2022.

The new ranking from the financial website puts Boston second, just barely behind Los Angeles. New York is third, followed by Pittsburgh and Dallas.

Boston's overall rankings for each individual sport are:

Hockey: No. 1

Basketball: No. 2

Football: No. 4

Baseball: No. 5

Soccer: No. 13

While the soccer score has gone up, football has dropped from third place to fourth. The six-time Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots haven't won a playoff game since the 2019 season.

A total of 392 cities were compared across more than 50 metrics over the five major sports. Factors in the ranking include performance of pro and college teams, ticket prices and fan engagement.

