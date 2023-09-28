These New England restaurants made Tripadvisor's "Best of the Best" list

OAK BLUFFS - Tripadvisor is out with its list of the top-rated restaurants for 2023, and several from New England made the cut.

The Needham-based travel website just released its Traveler's Choice Best of the Best restaurants, broken down into categories like fine dining, hidden gems and quick bites.

Massachusetts had one representative on the list: The Barn Bowl & Bistro on Martha's Vineyard. The Oak Bluffs restaurant - which is also a bowling alley - was No. 11 in all of America for the "Hidden Gem" category.

Also ranked among the hidden gems at No. 18 was The Travelin Lobster in Bar Harbor, Maine.

"If there is a line, it's worth the wait," one recent review says.

Another popular Maine seafood spot, The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, ranked 25th in the country for "Quick Bites." They've been serving up fried takeout and freshly caught lobster since 1968.

The Silver Fork, a restaurant in an old library in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked fifth in both the fine dining and best date night categories.

The others landing on the ranking were Franny's Bistro in Camden, Maine (No. 8 date night); Hen of the Wood in Burlington, Vermont (No. 19 fine dining); and Via Emilia in Mystic, Connecticut (No. 23 everyday eats).

The rankings are based on reviews left on TripAdvisor between June 2022 and May 2023 from around the world. Click here to see the full rankings.