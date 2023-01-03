Check out some of the best pictures from the Winter Classic between Bruins and Penguins at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- Few events in the sports world compare with the majestic spectacle that is the Winter Classic. While every single venue for the annual event is not necessarily a home run, certain locales are perfect settings for unforgettable afternoons and evenings of ice hockey.

This year's Winter Classic at Fenway Park was the perfect example. With two high-profile teams facing off in one of the most historic sports buildings in the continent, the scene was set for a lively environment. Throw in an ideal weather day -- a dash of sun, comfortable temperatures, and a dramatically timed sunset -- and the 2023 Winter Classic between the Penguins and the Bruins was just about perfect.

The fact that the home fans got to go home happy after a thrilling third period was the icing on the cake for Boston.

But sadly, the Winter Classic does end. But before it becomes a part of history, here's a look at some of the best photos taken from the event.

Flyover

Two F-15 jets from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard soared above Fenway Park after Bel Biv Devoe performed the national anthem.

Two jets fly above Fenway Park after the national anthem. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Hockey Royalty

Any time Bobby Orr shows up, it's a big deal. And this picture manages to capture Orr alongside Hall of Famer Johnny Bucyk, with future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby and Zdeno Chara nearby. Fellow future Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron was just to the side as well.

Sidney Crosby, Zdeno Chara, Johnny Bucyk and Bobby Orr partake in a pregame ceremony. Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Pastrnak's Shades

David Pastrnak always shows up in style, and he made sure to pack his Pit Vipers when making the cross-city trip from the Garden to Fenway. Pastrnak ended up giving the glasses to a fan.

David Pastrnak warms up. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Ode To The Red Sox

The Red Sox showed up to Fenway in some old-timey Red Sox uniforms. Patrice Bergeron could pass as a time traveler.

Patrice Bergeron Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Hiding Chara

It's hard to hide a 6-foot-9 legendary defenseman, but the massive American flag draped over the Green Monster provided enough cover for Zdeno Chara.

Zdeno Chara stands against the Green Monster prior to a pregame ceremony at the Winter Classic. Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The Backdrop

While the Green Monster hovered over one side of the rink, the other corner of the rink provided a rather imposing view. Here, Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith (with a little cameo from Ted on his helmet) are seen in front of the impressive Fenway Park backdrop.

Casey DeSmith Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Scene Setters

There are certain photos that capture the essence of the game and the environment quite well. These are two of those photos.

Sidney Crosby looks to make a pass during the 2023 Winter Classic. Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby take a faceoff during the 2023 Winter Classic. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Sun Setter

The puck dropped around 2:30 p.m., which set up for the sun dropping behind the horizon in between the second and third periods, thus giving the final period a night game feel at Fenway.

The sun sets at the Winter Classic. Sky Candy Studios/NHLI via Getty Images

Obstructed View

While the venue is obviously historic, it was also built for baseball. As such, not every seat provided a perfect view. As a result, every standing room area around the ballpark was packed, as fans tried their best to catch a perfect view of the game.

Fans watch Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Victory

The Bruins held on to their 2-1 victory despite Pittsburgh throwing a barrage of shots at Linus Ullmark in the final seconds. Though Ullmark let a puck go in at the end, it crossed the goal line well after the clock had hit zero. Ullmark reacted in glee, while the Penguins knew their goal came too late.

Linus Ullmark celebrates after the Bruins won the Winter Classic. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Goalie Hug

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have developed a tradition of celebrating each other's wins with a big bear hug on the ice, and this one came in front of their largest audience yet.

Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark celebrate the Bruins' Winter Classic victory. Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Locker Room Celebration

Jake DeBrusk was the hero in the Boston locker room, after he scored two third-period goals in the 2-1 win. Teammate Charlie McAvoy was happy to see DeBrusk in the Red Sox' clubhouse, which the Bruins were using as their locker room.

Charlie McAvoy hugs Jake DeBrusk after the Bruins won the Winter Classic. Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Postgame Presser

Linus Ullmark got all dolled up in his Red Sox uniform after the win, and he was happy to show the world that he found some authentic cleats from the old days to complete his outfit.

Jake DeBrusk and Linus Ullmark during their postgame press conference Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images