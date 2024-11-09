Bentley University football player is leading his community on and off the field

WALTHAM - A Bentley University football player from Lunenburg is making a difference in his community on and off the field.

Giving back to his community

Joe Rivers is a 22-year-old graduate student and linebacker at Bentley University. Joe credits his hometown for teaching him how to play football and the importance of community.

"Being able to kind of use that and say I'm here for a reason. I think it's really important to not take anything for granted. Just recognizing that and being grateful for the fact that I can play and just being able to maximize that has been really impactful," Joe Rivers said.

He has spent time volunteering with the youth football team and was involved in the Boys and Girls Club. He credits his mom and dad for teaching him to uplift those around him

"My parents have done a really good job of trying to be intentional about giving back when you receive something or when you have been blessed with something. We are kind of stewards of what has been given to us. We are kind of managers of what we have been blessed with. And so being able to if you have an opportunity to give back, it's always good and it feels good too, if you know what I mean if you are able to give back," Joe said.

Focusing on the bigger picture

Joe recently became one of only 18 NCAA Division 2 semi-finalists for the William V. Campbell trophy. The award recognizes football players for their academic success, football performance, and leadership on and off the field.

"These types of things right are not really meant to be something that you are praised for but I'm super encouraged by the recognition from it and receiving much love from that," Joe said.

The team co-captain leads on the gridiron and in the locker room every day but his focus is on the bigger picture.

"A lot of what I do something is just like it's kind of impromptu, you see somebody, might need help, might need to talk to somebody and going over to talk to them. Try to hear them out, support them. Currently, that's what I'm more heavily involved with is Athletes in Action and Crew," Joe said.

Whatever Joe does, or wherever he goes, Joe is going to be a leader. So it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that one day he wants to be the head of his own congregation.

"That's definitely something that I have prayed about. You know I think, having the ability to communicate with people, having the ability to speak is something that I have kind of had a little bit but I've also grown a lot in, and seeing that being able to impact others on their own journeys and their own walks has been really cool," Joe said.