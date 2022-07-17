Belmont St. cafe is one of the world's best, says Conde Nast

Belmont Street cafe is one of the world's best, says Conde Nast

BOSTON – A small café in Belmont might soon see a big spike in its business, now that it's been named one of the best eateries in the world.

Conde Nast Traveler has just named Café Vanak on Belmont Street on of the best new restaurants in the world.

Café Vanak is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Persian cooking.

"We were chosen, you know, for one of the best restaurants, actually, in the world. So, I'm very, very excited. I can't believe it," said Zohrea Beheshti, owner of Cafe Vanak.

It's only of only 79 restaurants – and the only one in New England – to make the cut.