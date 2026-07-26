Belmont, Massachusetts middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges

A Belmont, Massachusetts middle school teacher who also works at a camp in Middleboro was arrested Saturday on child pornography charges.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Leon Dyer, 45, of Belmont. He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Dyer, a teacher at Belmont Middle School, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court.

Neither state police nor Belmont schools specified which camp Dyer was an employee at.

"Our primary concern, as always, is the wellbeing and safety of students. We have no information at this time to suggest that this individual engaged in any inappropriate conduct with BPS students, on BPS property, or otherwise in connection with his employment with BPS," Belmont Superintendent of Schools Jill Geiser said in a letter to families. "We are working with the Belmont and State Police and will share information with the BPS community whenever we are able. We aim to be as transparent as possible throughout this process."

Parents looking for more resources are asked to reach out to the Middlesex Child Advocacy Center through their website.

Geiser said the school district has limited information about the charges, but added that Dyer is not permitted on school property and his school-issued technology accounts have been suspended.

According to the superintendent, Dyer was properly screened and underwent regular reviews. That includes undergoing criminal record checks.

Police did not release any additional information about what led up to Dyer's arrest.

Belmont and Middleboro are located about 50 miles apart in Massachusetts.