New Hampshire governor race comes down to Kelly Ayotte or Joyce Craig

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire voters select their next governor on Tuesday, choosing between Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig. Here's what you need to know about both candidates for the state's highest office on Election Day.

Kelly Ayotte vs. Joyce Craig

Ayotte is a former U.S. Senator for New Hampshire. Joyce was previously the mayor of Manchester.

The governor's race led to an onslaught of television attack ads between the two candidates throughout the summer and fall.

When Ayotte announced that she would be running for governor, she proclaimed that "We are one election away from becoming Massachusetts in New Hampshire."

"We have something very special in New Hampshire — no income (tax), no sales tax, education freedom is so important in our state. So I'm running for governor to make sure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous and free," Ayotte said at the time.

Craig vowed to tackle New Hampshire's housing crisis, strengthen public schools and expand access to reproductive health care.

Craig defeated challenger Cinde Warmington in September's Democratic primary while Ayotte topped Chuck Morse and a field of four other candidates.

Replacing Republican Chris Sununu

This marks the third time that New Hampshire will have elected a woman as governor. Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan served previously.

Ayotte or Craig will replace Republican Chris Sununu, who announced last year that he would not be seeking reelection. Sununu has been in office since 2016, serving four two-year terms.

Before announcing he would not seek reelection, Sununu considered becoming a candidate for president, but he eventually decided not to run.

