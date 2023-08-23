5 hurt, 1 critically when wall falls on workers at Bedford home under construction

BEDFORD – Several people were hurt, including one with serious injuries, after a wall collapsed Wednesday morning at a home under construction in Bedford.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Dunster Road.

Firefighters said one person was critically hurt, another in serious condition, and three others with "less serious" injuries.

When firefighters arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on a worker who had been pulled from underneath the wall. That worker was unconscious when they arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Eight workers were raising a large wall into place on the second level when it fell on them. Officials said "improper procedures" may have been used, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will make the final determination.

Firefighters said there may have been too few workers for the weight of the wall.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries, but stayed on duty.