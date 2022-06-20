Beautiful Lives Project grants wishes on Boston College Eagles football field

BOSTON – On Monday, 40 people with disabilities took to the field at Boston College's Alumni Stadium with the Eagles football team and their coaches as part of the Beautiful Lives Project.

The participants learned skills and got to experience the joy of football alongside the Eagles. The goal of the program is to provide opportunities for people with disabilities who may not have had access to sports because of physical or facility limitations.

"Being here today has given me just a lot of gratefulness to have for myself, for the blessings I've been given by God himself," said Boston College football player Nick Thomas. "This is a normal event that we'd normally do here at BC. It's always a pleasure to be able to expand my horizon and just have fun with guys. These people here, they're just having the time of their lives. There's nothing I would trade it for."

"Actually, I had a lot of fun, actually. A lot of good drills out here. This is kind of new to me. Who knows? We might do this during flag football practice," said participating Andrew Cormier.

The organizers of the event say that while having fun is the main goal, these events also help the participants create friendships that can last a lifetime.