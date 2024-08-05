Hungry bears are "following campers" in New Hampshire's White Mountains, Forest Service says

LINCOLN, N.H. - Bears that are no longer afraid of humans have been trailing campers as they search for food in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

The Forest Service said in a recent statement that it has received reports nearly every day about "food-conditioned bears" interacting with hikers, campers and their dogs in the wilderness around Lincoln, N.H.

"Bears that have become habituated to humans are following campers and begging for food," the Forest Service said. "In some instances, bears have destroyed tents and backpacks as they look for easy meals."

Where are hikers encountering bears in New Hampshire?

The Forest Service said "frequent encounters" between bears and people have been reported in Lincoln Woods, Bondcliff, Franconia Brook, Lincoln Brook, and Black Pond Trails, and at the Liberty Springs and Thirteen Falls Tent sites.

Some hikers might want to avoid those areas altogether, the agency suggests.

"For those planning a hike in the area, but who may not be comfortable sharing the forest with bears that have lost their natural fear of humans, please consider an alternate destination," the Forest Service said.

Bear safety for campers

Wildlife officials say the most important thing hikers and campers can do is to prevent bears from getting to their food.

"Campers and hikers should maintain clean campsites and store all food, garbage and aromatic items like toothpaste and other toiletries securely out of reach of bears, and not inside tents or unsecured campsites," the Forest Service said.

Backpackers on multi-day trips should store all their food in a bear canister overnight, the Forest Service says. Those can be borrowed for free at the Lincoln Woods Visitor Center and at the Campton, Gorham and Conway ranger stations.

Anyone who does encounter a bear is advised to "stand your ground."

"Do not run, turn your back, or abandon your backpack. Stand up tall with your arms up high while making noise. If the bear remains undeterred, slowly back away," the agency said.